OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 112465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,506,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,088,187.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,325,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in OPKO Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in OPKO Health by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

