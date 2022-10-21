Oppenheimer Comments on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Couchbase in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Couchbase Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.78. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 34.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,390,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 355,145 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 81.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 46.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

