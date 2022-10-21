Oppenheimer Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.24.

UAA stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

