Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $72.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $72.33. 655,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,428,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 352.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.



