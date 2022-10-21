Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $75.00 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

ORCL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 62.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

