Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.0975 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $61.23 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000508 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,939,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

