O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 8.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.79.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $736.54. 10,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,635. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $716.04 and its 200 day moving average is $677.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.