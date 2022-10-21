Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.89

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $11.84. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 80,771 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Origin Agritech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.