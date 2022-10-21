Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.89

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.89 and traded as high as $11.84. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 80,771 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
