Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Trading Down 3.3%

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01). 244,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 476,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Ormonde Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.70.

About Ormonde Mining

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 48% interests in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44% interests in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in Spain.

