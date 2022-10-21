Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

