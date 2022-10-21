Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Insider Activity at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 39.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 174.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 65,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 77.6% during the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 98.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 14.4% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

