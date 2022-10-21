Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OVV opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.