Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $293.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 293 ($3.54) and last traded at GBX 296.82 ($3.59), with a volume of 195979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.50 ($3.95).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.32) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 402.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,572.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34.
Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.
