Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OXM stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,338. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

