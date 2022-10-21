PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

