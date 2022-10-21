Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $558,660.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

