PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $640.10 million and $19.47 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for $4.37 or 0.00022790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 339,969,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,526,213 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

