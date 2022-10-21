Papp L Roy & Associates Acquires 1,366 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 58.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 22.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Regal Beloit Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE RBC traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.46 and a 200 day moving average of $205.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regal Beloit ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Regal Beloit’s revenue was up 126.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,512,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,725 shares of company stock worth $16,185,675. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.43.

About Regal Beloit

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

