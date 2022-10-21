Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 59 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.87. The company had a trading volume of 101,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,780. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

