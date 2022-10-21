Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 100 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 112,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $540,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

