Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 243,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,602. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

