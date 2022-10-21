Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $149,000 in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $240,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in MiMedx Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 145,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDXG. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $2.64 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

