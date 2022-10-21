Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$37.00 to C$33.00. The company traded as low as C$22.80 and last traded at C$22.92, with a volume of 12411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.59.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PLC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.57.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Lawn news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. Also, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Insiders have acquired 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $190,006 over the last quarter.

Park Lawn Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.89 million and a PE ratio of 20.90.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$92.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.