Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PKIUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.
Parkland Stock Down 1.3 %
PKIUF traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145. Parkland has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
