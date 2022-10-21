Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PKIUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Down 1.3 %

PKIUF traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145. Parkland has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.