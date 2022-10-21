Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.09.

Parkland Stock Down 1.6 %

PKI opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$25.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.08. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 2.7999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at C$357,418.08. In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$33,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,407,745.29. Insiders purchased a total of 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 in the last three months.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

