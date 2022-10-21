Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $129.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

