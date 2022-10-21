Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $77.17 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13.

