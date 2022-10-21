Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

