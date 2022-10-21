Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $30.90 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

