Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

