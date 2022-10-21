Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.41.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

LIN stock opened at $282.23 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.