Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $142.93 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.15 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

