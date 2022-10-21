Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $268.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.51. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.