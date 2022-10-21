Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,528 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 73,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

