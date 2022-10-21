PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $258.96.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

