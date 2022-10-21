Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Cut to C$50.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

