Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

