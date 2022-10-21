PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.60. 30,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,408. The stock has a market cap of $236.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

