PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.05. 41,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

