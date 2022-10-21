Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PFGC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 422.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.