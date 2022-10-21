Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PFMT opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Trading of Performant Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Performant Financial (PFMT)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.