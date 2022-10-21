Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €265.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €265.00 ($270.41) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €177.90 ($181.53) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The business has a 50-day moving average of €186.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €185.62.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

