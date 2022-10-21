Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 7,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 23,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

About Perseus Mining

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.