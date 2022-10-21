Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Trading Up 7.1%

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 118,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 110,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Perseus Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.