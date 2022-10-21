Persistence (XPRT) Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Persistence token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003233 BTC on major exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $297,287.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.38 or 0.27512012 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010745 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 152,902,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,002,207 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
