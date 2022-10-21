Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) PT Raised to GBX 115

Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Petra Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

OTC:PDLMF remained flat at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. Petra Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

