Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.32

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 2433716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,277,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 97,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.