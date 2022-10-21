Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.55 and last traded at $56.55. 19,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 414,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

