PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.98

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.98 and last traded at $49.98, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,970,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 130,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

