Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

